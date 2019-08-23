Holy Smokes: High Winds Cause Event Tent To Go Airborne, Tossing Man Almost Onto Roof

This is some security cam footage from the Esso Club in Clemson, South Carolina of high winds causing an event tent to go airborne, lifting and tossing one female employee and a table to the ground, and another man almost onto the roof. Thankfully, both escaped with only minor injuries. Unthankfully, they'll obviously have to try harder next time if they really want to get to Oz.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who agrees Rose would have said she would never let go, then immediately let go.