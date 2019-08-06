Holy Smokes: 7-year Old Boy Has 526 Teeth Removed From Growth In Mouth

After complaining about pain and swelling, a 7-year old boy in India recently underwent surgery to remove a sac containing some 526 teeth that was growing in his back, lower right jaw near the molars. For reference, a great white shark has around 300 teeth at any given time. Some more info while I don't steal anybody's lunch from the fridge today:

When doctors scanned and x-rayed his mouth, they found a sac embedded in his lower jaw filled with "abnormal teeth," Dr. Prathiba Ramani, the head of Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology at Saveetha Dental College and Hospital, told CNN.

After discovering the sac, two surgeons removed it from the boy's mouth. Then Ramani's team took four to five hours to empty the sac to confirm its contents and discovered the hundreds of teeth. "There were a total of 526 teeth ranging from 0.1 millimeters (.004 inches) to 15 millimeters (0.6 inches). Even the smallest piece had a crown, root and enamel coat indicating it was a tooth," she said.

Dang. I'm just happy they were able to fix the problem. The tooth spiral was a nice touch though. Still, I can't imagine the Tooth Fairy is too thrilled about this boy's payday. "I'm gonna have to knock over an armored truck!" The Tooth Fairy, ladies and gentlemen! She only gave me a nickel a tooth and nothing for the animal ones I found in the woods and put under my pillow.

Keep going for a video, which is definitely missable if you're already feeling squeamish.

