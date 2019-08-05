High Production Value: A Beautiful Flaming Rope Dart Spinning Routine

This is a video of LA-based performance artist Flow Mayhem (previously seen HERE and HERE) performing a stunning flaming rope dart routine, beautifully shot by the folks at Kuma Films. You know I have a buddy who's into this flaming dart swinging, but I'm going to be honest -- the videos he posts on Facebook are nowhere nearly as impressive as this one. Or impressive at all really. I suppose you have to start somewhere, but he seems to start accidentally setting himself on fire an awful lot.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to becca b, who agrees if you can add fire to your performance art, you add that fire.