Hidealoo, A Toilet That Can Fold Under A Sink For Max Space Utilization

This is the Hidealoo, a toilet that can swing out from under a bathroom sink so you don't have to choose to only have a sink OR toilet in your bathroom that was once half a closet. The toilet can support butts up to a very respectable 595-pounds (the toilet isn't actually attached to the door, it has its own steel chassis), and have its tank refilled either from the sink above or a regular cold water supply. Obviously, it's the perfect toilet choice for the person that wants me to excuse myself to go to the restroom, panic, and poop in their sink or hamper.

Keep going for a handful more shots and a video.

Thanks to Carmen, who agrees the extra steps required to use the Hidealoo in an emergency situation could make all the difference between poop on the floor and poop not on the floor.