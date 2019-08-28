Hardcore: Sports Reporter Gets Nailed By High-Pressure Sprinkler, Keeps Reporting

Because some people actually take their jobs seriously, this is a video of Russian sports journalist Evgeniy Evnevich reporting from a soccer field when the high-pressure sprinkler system belts him in the face, and he just keeps reporting. He even takes another wet-n-wild blast at the end for good measure. Now that's just some high quality reporting, and if The Weather Channel doesn't hire this man to pilot a hot air balloon into hurricanes they don't even deserve to be a channel anymore. "Strong opinion, GW." I have feelings about things.

Keep going for the video.

- Кристиан Бистрович. Я сейчас прямо стану мокрым



