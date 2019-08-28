Hardcore: Sports Reporter Gets Nailed By High-Pressure Sprinkler, Keeps Reporting

August 28, 2019

Because some people actually take their jobs seriously, this is a video of Russian sports journalist Evgeniy Evnevich reporting from a soccer field when the high-pressure sprinkler system belts him in the face, and he just keeps reporting. He even takes another wet-n-wild blast at the end for good measure. Now that's just some high quality reporting, and if The Weather Channel doesn't hire this man to pilot a hot air balloon into hurricanes they don't even deserve to be a channel anymore. "Strong opinion, GW." I have feelings about things.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Meredith, who agrees he should have broken into a Russian rendition of 'Singing in the Rain'.

Whoopsie: Waiter Performs Champagne Bottle Slam On Table, Knocks Over Giant Wedding Cake

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
  • Eric Ord

    Me on the Geekologie message boards

  • Bling Nye

    ...where the high pressure sprinkler is everyone else's absolute apathy towards you?

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: doing your job, football, great job, having a great time, i'm only happy when it rains i'm only happy when it's complicated, keeping your cool, reporter, soccer, somebody get this man a pulitzer, sports, strong work ethic, video, water
Previous Post