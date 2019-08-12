Happy Birthday To Me, Back Tomorrow

August 12, 2019

ride-or-die-eleanor-and-margeret.jpg

Hey-- you'd look the exact same if you were riding with me.

So today's my birthday and a group of real, human friends were kind enough to drop by the office and offer to take me out this afternoon so I'm gonna get out of here early and go celebrate before they embarrass me in front of my coworkers anymore. "You're just gonna go home and drink alone at your breakfast bar, aren't you?" I'd hate to break tradition. See you all tomorrow.

1,000 Musicians Gather To Perform Rage Against The Machine's Classic 'Killing In The Name'

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
  • Nicholas Conrad

    Awwww, GW I'd take you out for your birthday too if you told me where you sleep.

  • Doog

    GW - I've got a Bowie Barbie, booze, a beer bong, balloons, bocce ball, bags, birthday brownies, and beautiful babes and bros just awaiting your return.

    Happy Birthday

  • Twumpybum

    Happy Birthday, have a goodun!

  • iRawr

    Happy Birthday GW!! Hope you have a good one and don't wind up in the same state as many of the people featured on your blog 🤔 ❤️ Also IS THAT ACTUALLY YOUR SIDE FACE (similar to side boob but geekologier)

  • HECMAR JAYAM

    "...drop by the office..." GW works inside an office? It's a clown world. HB GW! All the best!

  • sizzlepants

    Have a good one GW you deserve it!

  • Michael Vieira

    Happy birthday, same birthday buddy.

  • James Mcelroy

    Happy birthday!

  • Irina Abramovich

    Wishing you the happiest birthday of them all, GW!!!! =)

  • Closet Nerd

    Happy Birthday!!!

  • MustacheHam

    Have a happy birthday GW!

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: celebrating things, crab cakes and cake, happy birthday to me!, how did i do it?, i made it, not today death, unstoppable, wasn't easy, yay!
Previous Post