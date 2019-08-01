Guy Uses Bricks To Create A Stencil To Power Wash A Space Invaders Design In Dirty Driveway

This is a video of Australian Craig "Turnah81" Turner demonstrating how he used bricks to stencil a Space Invaders scene on his algae-covered parking pad, turning "a quick and easy half hour job into a four and a half hour project." Cool, but there's no way my dad would give me my full allowance if I did that.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks again to hairless, who agrees a job worth doing is apparently worth spending an extra four hours to do.