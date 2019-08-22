Guy Goes Nuts After Shooting Pool Ball Over High Bar Into Corner Pocket

August 22, 2019

This is a short video of a real athlete (notice the Nike 'Just Do It' t-shirt) in some sort of crazy marble floored basement rumpus room going absolutely bonkers after managing to shoot the cue ball over a high bar (I think he could have gone even higher) and into the corner pocket of a pool table. Impressive bro, but that's a scratch.

Keep going for the full video complete with continued freakout while I contact this man to find out who the Bloodsharks are, and how I can join.

Thanks to Joseph A, who agrees that is not how you run the table and collect the $20 you bet.

  • scott19

    Not shown: Several dents in the floor and wall where previous misses....missed.

  • Closet Nerd

    Wow! What a nice basement!

  • The_Wretched

    Too many assets not enough smarts or quality friends. He'll be a leader of tomorrow and nothing we can do will change it.

