Going Vertical: Kittens Climb On Carpet Wall To Chase Toy

August 15, 2019

cats-on-carpet-wall.jpg

This is a super short video of a precious kitten duo climbing around on a carpet wall to chase the cat toy their caretaker is waving around for them. That looks like a fun time, doesn't it? Plus it's a great way to teach kittens that they can climb your drapes. I mean, not that they weren't going to figure it out on their own anyways. *eyes tattered drapes, completely destroyed vertical blinds* Sucks too, I was really hoping to get my full security deposit back. "Um, you cut a hole in the floor and installed a fireman's pole." Come on, nobody can argue that wasn't value-add.

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to lizzy, who agrees well cared-for kittens really do live the life.

