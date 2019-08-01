Goalkeeper Cat Demonstrates His Ball-Saving Prowess

August 1, 2019

This is a slow motion video of Indy the goalkeeper cat demonstrating his skills in front of the net by catching or deflecting a variety of shots while his friend Santi watches from behind the goal. Hey -- the world needs spectators too. Take me for instance: I suck at playing most sports, but I'm great at watching them. And especially drinking beer watching them. Half the time I don't even know what I'm watching or what the rules are. *pointing beer can at television* Take this game for example, I can't figure it out. "It's a daytime talk show." I've just been drinking every time somebody says something I don't agree with.

