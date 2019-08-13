Girl Gets Heatbutted By Goat She's Trying To Take Selfie With

"It's trying to heatbutt me bu-- AH!"

This is a short video of a girl trying to take a selfie with a goat on a rope when the goat decides it doesn't feel like being exploited on Instagram today and heatbutts her over. This gives me an idea. "Does it involve heatbutting friends right when they snap a selfie with you?" Maybe! "That's a good way to lose friends, GW." But it's a great way to make memories.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who informed me the headbutt is one of the oldest anti-selfie techniques and dates all the way back to the invention of the pinhole camera. Fascinating.