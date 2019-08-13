Girl Gets Heatbutted By Goat She's Trying To Take Selfie With

August 13, 2019

goat-selfie.jpg

"It's trying to heatbutt me bu-- AH!"

This is a short video of a girl trying to take a selfie with a goat on a rope when the goat decides it doesn't feel like being exploited on Instagram today and heatbutts her over. This gives me an idea. "Does it involve heatbutting friends right when they snap a selfie with you?" Maybe! "That's a good way to lose friends, GW." But it's a great way to make memories.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who informed me the headbutt is one of the oldest anti-selfie techniques and dates all the way back to the invention of the pinhole camera. Fascinating.

  • Mungui

    I wish I could do the same to every person taking a stupid selfie

  • Wooder

    I want to see the after shock and the look of "WTF" and the lesson learned.

  • Doog

    The way her eyes close for a second I thought she mighta got knocked out.

    Hopefully a lesson was learned

  • GeneralDisorder

    I can also fap to that.

  • Bold of you to assume she learned her lesson.

    I worked at a petting zoo for a year or so when I was a kid and I saw plenty of people do something we told them not to do, get head-butted or peed on or what have you, and then do it again and get mad when told they'd be asked to wait outside if they did it again.

  • Draco Basileus

    BLAM!

