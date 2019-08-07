German Shepherd And Puppy Play An Expert Game Of Hide And Seek

This is a video of a German Shepherd and a puppy competing in what I can only assume are the animal Olympic finals of hide and seek, which apparently take place in an unfinished living room. They're so good at it I'd almost swear it was straight out of a cartoon if it wasn't so obviously a real life video. You know my roommate and I play some serious hide and seek sometimes. "We don't play, you just hide around the apartment then jump out at me with your ninja sword." Haha, that is true. I still deserve a gold medal though because I'm the best at it.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Charlotte, who agrees you're gonna have to bring your A-game if you expect to compete against these two.