German Shepherd And Puppy Play An Expert Game Of Hide And Seek

August 7, 2019

dog-hide-and-seek.jpg

This is a video of a German Shepherd and a puppy competing in what I can only assume are the animal Olympic finals of hide and seek, which apparently take place in an unfinished living room. They're so good at it I'd almost swear it was straight out of a cartoon if it wasn't so obviously a real life video. You know my roommate and I play some serious hide and seek sometimes. "We don't play, you just hide around the apartment then jump out at me with your ninja sword." Haha, that is true. I still deserve a gold medal though because I'm the best at it.

Keep going for the video.

Some pro hide and seek from r/aww

Thanks to Charlotte, who agrees you're gonna have to bring your A-game if you expect to compete against these two.

Drone Captures Video Of Train Car Derailment

Previous Story

Awww: Little Boy's Uncle Helps Him Play Spider-Man

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: *pet-cams my own dogs to tell them i love them and i can't wait to see them*, animals, dogs, games, having a great time, hide and seek, hiding, living your best life, now you see me now you don't, peekaboo!, pets, playing games, seeking, video
Previous Post
Next Post