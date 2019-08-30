Full Speed Ahead!: Video Of A Boat Speeding Away From The Pyroclastic Flow Of An Erupting Volcano

August 30, 2019

boating-from-volcano.jpg

This is a video from the coast of Stromboli (a small Italian island north of Sicily) of some boaters getting a good look at one of the island's three volcanos erupting, then high-tailing it out of there as the pyroclastic flow ("a super-dense cloud built of superheated [~1800º F] rocks" -- thanks, commenter Spyeder) enters the water behind them. Me? Not to sound too tough or anything, but I'd never run from stromboli. "The baked bread pocket stuffed with cheese." Like a calzone, yes, I love them. *Italian chef kiss* I'd also never run from lasagna or cannoli. "It shows." You watch it.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to MSA, who agrees that is not the cloudy with a chance of meatballs you'd hope for.

