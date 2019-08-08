Finally, A Decent Raiders Of The Lost Ark Golden Fertility Idol Replica

This is the 1:1 scale replica of the golden Chachapoyan Fertility Idol from the opening scene of Raiders Of The Lost Ark. The idol stands 7-inches tall, is made from polystone, weighs 1.16-pounds (presumably the same as the one in the movie since Indy POURS SOME SAND OUT OF HIS BAG LIKE A DUMBASS to match its weight), and the box it comes in says its gold plated but other sources say it's just gold color painted. It costs $96. Still -- how good is that thing gonna look on your fireplace mantle? So good I already took the initiative and bought you one and put it there. Pretty sweet, right? "What did you do with my grandmother's urn?" Oh is that what that was? I thought it was a Victorian bowling trophy.

Keep going for a handful more shots and the scene from the movie while I never realized there was a baby crawling out at the bottom.

