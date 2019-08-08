Finally, A Decent Raiders Of The Lost Ark Golden Fertility Idol Replica

August 8, 2019

raiders-of-the-lost-ark-idol-1.jpg

This is the 1:1 scale replica of the golden Chachapoyan Fertility Idol from the opening scene of Raiders Of The Lost Ark. The idol stands 7-inches tall, is made from polystone, weighs 1.16-pounds (presumably the same as the one in the movie since Indy POURS SOME SAND OUT OF HIS BAG LIKE A DUMBASS to match its weight), and the box it comes in says its gold plated but other sources say it's just gold color painted. It costs $96. Still -- how good is that thing gonna look on your fireplace mantle? So good I already took the initiative and bought you one and put it there. Pretty sweet, right? "What did you do with my grandmother's urn?" Oh is that what that was? I thought it was a Victorian bowling trophy.

Keep going for a handful more shots and the scene from the movie while I never realized there was a baby crawling out at the bottom.

raiders-of-the-lost-ark-idol-3.jpg

raiders-of-the-lost-ark-idol-4.jpg

raiders-of-the-lost-ark-idol-2.jpg

raiders-of-the-lost-ark-idol-5.jpg

Thanks to speakerbox, who knows there's no way you're not getting pregnant with that thing watching over you in the bedroom.

Oh Wow: The Seven Best Chases From The World Chase Tag 3 Championships

Previous Story

Limited Edition $52,000 Godzilla Electric Guitars

Next Story
  • JimmyJam

    Wait, wasn't his mistake that he didn't pour out enough sand?

  • Closet Nerd

    [slowly backs out of room]

  • @reallyrealDonald

    It not worth it guys. I bought one of these and Paul Freeman came to my house and took it away.

  • ChungLingSoo

    Again we see there is nothing you can possess which I cannot take away.

  • Draco Basileus

    "You could warn them, if only you spoke Hovitos."

  • Wooder

    Fertility idol that is definitely a biter....nope!

  • The_Wretched

    Oh, I never caught on that it was a woman birthing. Props though. the reflections on the cheeks look like tears.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: added to birthday list but you're gonna have to hurry because it's on monday, cool, golden, heck yeah, i am into this, i want the gold -- give me the gold, idol, indiana jones, movies, replica, statue, sure brings back memories doesn't it indy?, sure why not, well it's about time
Previous Post
Next Post