Finally, A Decent R2-D2 Wrap For Instant Pots

This is the R2-D2 Instant Pot wrap available from Etsy seller InstantWraps (can you guess what they sell?!). They attach via two flat magnets in the rear, come in a variety of sizes ($11 - $15) to fit most Instant Pot models and make your little pressure-cooker look like everyone's favorite astromech droid. Is it officially licensed? *whistling* Personally, I just bought one, and I don't even own an Instant Pot because 'you're gonna burn the house down," even though I've never burnt a house down. "You sure about that, GW?" I meant unintentionally. If I had a dollar for every time I've intentionally burnt a house down I probably could have afforded a better lawyer.

Keep going for a few more shots.

Thanks to Jessica W, who agrees now somebody just needs to make a mod so it beep boop bops while it's cooking.