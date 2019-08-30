Figuring It Out: Cat Learns How To Operate Whack-A-Mole Style Cat Toy

August 30, 2019

This is a short video of a cat learning how to operate a Carno whack-a-mole style cat toy on its own. It's like you can actually see the gears in its head turning. Of course not literally because cat heads aren't clear and they don't have actually gears in their heads, they're all levers and pulleys.

Keep going for the video with a much better framerate.

Kitty gets a little surprise.

Thanks to Charlotte, who agrees being able to entertain yourself is a key virtue.

"The Most Creative Rider Ever" Demonstrates Some Of His Very Impressive BMX Tricks

Previous Story

Two Girls Recreate Homer Simpson's New Orleans Culinary Binge In Real Life

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: awwww, brains, cat, entertaining yourself, having a great time, i am my own best friend, intelligence, learning, pets, playing with yourself, pushing levers, toys, video, whack-a-mole, what does this button do?
Previous Post
Next Post