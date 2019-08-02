Extracting Microplastics From Water With Ferro-Fluids

This is a video demonstration of a method for extracting microplastics from water using ferro-fluids. Basically, oil is added to the microplastic and water suspension, then magnetite is added to the microplastics and oil and water suspension, which is then stirred so everything combines, and is removed from the water with magnets. Simple! Granted I'm not sure how we can use this large-scale to clean the oceans, but hey, a cup -- that's a start.

Keep going for the video while I tell my girlfriend I told you so because I knew all those exfoliating beads were up to no good.