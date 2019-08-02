Extracting Microplastics From Water With Ferro-Fluids

August 2, 2019

ferrofluid-microplastic-removal.jpg

This is a video demonstration of a method for extracting microplastics from water using ferro-fluids. Basically, oil is added to the microplastic and water suspension, then magnetite is added to the microplastics and oil and water suspension, which is then stirred so everything combines, and is removed from the water with magnets. Simple! Granted I'm not sure how we can use this large-scale to clean the oceans, but hey, a cup -- that's a start.

Keep going for the video while I tell my girlfriend I told you so because I knew all those exfoliating beads were up to no good.

  • Gingerbread

    >Oil is added
    >The US wants to invade this beaker

  • Bling Nye

    This is pretty rad, and the 18 year old that came up with it won $50,000 for it.

    "On Monday, Ferreira won and received Google Science Fair's $50,000 grand prize. The Irish Times writes that Ferreira has won 12 science awards over the past few years and 'has a minor planet named after him by the MIT Lincoln Laboratory in recognition of his achievement at the 2018 Intel International Science and Engineering Fair.'

    Fionn Ferreira explains that, while he is excited that his research might lead to some worthwhile Band-Aids for our microplastics issues, the solutions for our environmental pollution problems are still on us: "I'm not saying that my project is the solution. The solution is that we stop using plastic altogether."" https://www.dailykos.com/st...

    Smart kid.

    SCIENCE!

