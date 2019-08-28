Experimenting: Cat Owner Sees Just How Small A Hole/Low An Opening Cats Will Try To Squeeze Through

These are two videos from Maru (hands down one of my favorite box-sitting internet cats) and sister Hana's caretaker, who set up experiments to see just how low a narrow crack and how small a hole the cats will squish themselves through, with increasing difficulty. The results may surprise you. They may surprise me too because I didn't watch the videos. I'm kidding *lifts shirt to reveal Maru tattoo on belly* I live for this stuff. "That looks like a really shitty Garfield." I know, it's like the tattoo artist only knew how to draw one cat. "Were you in prison?" Like literally or figuratively? Figuratively, yes. Also literally.

Keep going for the videos.

Thanks to Stephanie B, who agrees it's kinda like watching the miracle of childbirth, but without the fainting and having to get smelling-salted back to life.