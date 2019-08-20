Elon Musk Deepfaked Into 2001: A Space Odyssey

August 20, 2019

Because the faking is only going to get deeper until we realize we've gone too far but it's too late to turn this spaceship around (I suspect about a year ago), this is 2021: A SpaceX Odyssey, a video from Youtuber Ctrl Shift Face of Elon Musk deepfaked into Stanley Kubrick's sci-fi classic. It's good. Maybe not as good as deepfaking my face onto Indiana Jones in Raiders Of The Lost Ark, but somebody should 100% do that so I can upload it it to my dating profile and finally get some sexy clicks.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to my aerospace engineer buddy Ferrous, who promised to get me to space, and I believe him.

  • Jenness

    It's still in uncanny valley for me. This technology, while fascinating, is dangerous because the people we should trust the least will be the ones to weaponize this. Right now we have millions of people who actually believe politician quotes that never actually happened just because the lie gets repeated so much. Digital archives like Wiki get changed on whims. Just yesterday the NYT reported that odd copyright glitches have allowed Orwell's 1984 & other books to be rewritten but sold as originals, completely changing the text. Eventually, unless you have a 1st edition print in your hand, you won't even know if what you are reading has been altered to give you a version that is "approved" by whatever powers that be want you to see. We have people right now that are digitally burning books - masquerading as glitches or 'foreign scammers looking to make a few bucks' - but I think that it's a bit more insidious. Of course, I'm some "crazy conspiracy theorist" who find the idea that the world's most wanted pedophile, complained to family that his cell mate and ex cop tried to kill him & that he didnt try to commit suicide, gets put on suicide watch & his cell mate taken out of his cell, then signs a will transferring $577 million into various trusts, and 2 days later end up off suicide watch, dead by hanging with a camera malfunction - shady & think he was murdered & not the official "suicide" story.
    https://www.nytimes.com/201...

  • Draco Basileus

    Something about that video seems familiar...

  • Nosaj Canuck

    Jokes on us when ol'Musky actually sends us this transmission....

