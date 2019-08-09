Duo Performs The Beatles Classic 'Come Together' On Double Sided Guitar

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Abbey Road album cover photo being taken August 8th, 1969, this is a video of musicians Rob Scallon and Mary Spender performing The Beatles classic 'Come Together' on a double sided guitar. Damn, has it really been fifty years? I can still remember August 8th, 1969 like it was yesterday. "Because you can't remember yesterday." Did I eat? My stomach feels empty.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks Rob, and keep up the music-ing.