Duo Performs The Beatles Classic 'Come Together' On Double Sided Guitar

August 9, 2019

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Abbey Road album cover photo being taken August 8th, 1969, this is a video of musicians Rob Scallon and Mary Spender performing The Beatles classic 'Come Together' on a double sided guitar. Damn, has it really been fifty years? I can still remember August 8th, 1969 like it was yesterday. "Because you can't remember yesterday." Did I eat? My stomach feels empty.

Previous Post
Next Post