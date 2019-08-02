Dungeons & Dragons Stat Card Themed Coffee Mug

August 2, 2019

dnd-stat-card-coffee-mug.jpg

This is the Dungeons & Dragons stat card themed coffee mug available from Etsy seller Level1Gamers (11 or 15 ounces, $15 or $20). As you can see, the mug isn't a very useful item. *eyes blistered palms* Probably better than your bare hands for holding coffee though. Still, being so useless I almost feel bad about using my rogue's sneak attack ability to kill a fellow party member and steal it.

Thanks to Adrien, who agrees it's important to drink directly from the glass coffee maker carafe in the break room at least once to let your coworkers know you're not to be messed with.

'Coalnado': Video Of A Coal Filled Dust Devil In West Virginia

Previous Story

A Beautiful Four Mile Round Trip Drone Flight Up And Down A Mountain

Next Story
  • Bling Nye

    I'll stick with my +3 Tankard of Drowning Sorrows, thanks.

  • The Magnificent Newtboy

    That's a pretty poorly photoshopped image there... I wonder what the real thing looks like?

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: caffeine, coffee, d&d, different strokes for different folks, dnd, drinking out of things, dungeons and dragons, morning rituals, needle to the vein, role playing games, rpg, stat card, stat sheet, sure why not
Previous Post
Next Post