Drone Captures Video Of Train Car Derailment

August 7, 2019

This is a video from a drone in the Czech Republic of a train carrying limestone derailing after the cargo became unstable while crossing a bridge. Or at least that's the cover story from the drone operator who caused that derailment. You put coins on the tracks, didn't you? *shaking* DIDN'T YOU?! Now limestone prices are gonna be through the roof.

Thanks to Corey, who's not convinced this wasn't an act of sabotage by a company that sells whatever a substitute for limestone is.

  • MustacheHam

    If you listen closely you can hear the faint distant sounds of the conductor's anguish.

  • Flam

    That's no drone. Too steady. Saboteur.

  • Munihausen

    The angle and timing are suspiciously convenient.

  • tyr2180

    Why aren't we calling drone operators Dronies yet? Or maybe Drongs? That has no basis in English, but it sounds maybe naughty so I like it.

  • Geekologie

    goshdang when you're right, you're right

