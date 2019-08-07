Drone Captures Video Of Train Car Derailment

This is a video from a drone in the Czech Republic of a train carrying limestone derailing after the cargo became unstable while crossing a bridge. Or at least that's the cover story from the drone operator who caused that derailment. You put coins on the tracks, didn't you? *shaking* DIDN'T YOU?! Now limestone prices are gonna be through the roof.

Thanks to Corey, who's not convinced this wasn't an act of sabotage by a company that sells whatever a substitute for limestone is.