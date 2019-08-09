Drive It Into A Volcano: A Car Full Of Wasp Nest

This is a video of two stinging insect professionals joking around with a car half full of wasp nest. Man, I don't even care if all my friends are gonna be there and this is the only ride I can get to the mall on a Friday night, I would not sit in that. "I'm sure the trunk is safe." You're a genius! *hopping in* I'll even pretend I'm your parent so you can get your ears pierced at Claire's when we OOWW SHIT OWW OWW OWW!

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to DT, who agrees this video does not inspire a fun-filled road trip.