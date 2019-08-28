Whoopsie: Waiter Performs Champagne Bottle Slam On Table, Knocks Over Giant Wedding Cake

This is a video from a recent wedding where a waiter with a flair for theatrics performs a champagne bottle slam on the wedding cake table, spewing a fountain of bubbly and knocking over the giant five-tier cake in the process. Man, I only wish I could have been there to point and laugh. "Your day is ruined!" I imagine myself slurring from the open bar where I'm stuffing my face with free drinks like a chipmunk in the bulk food aisle of a grocery store.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Charlotte, who knows what I like, and I like wedding shenanigans (it's a guilty pleasure).