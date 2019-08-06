Dare To Dream: Wakeboarder Pretends He's A Dolphin

This is a video of professional wakeboarder Mike Dowdy ditching his board and briefly pretending he's a dolphin. You know I tried the same thing once when I was tubing but the moment I hit the water my swim trunks got yanked off like a sock after getting home from work on a Friday, never to be seen again. I feel bad about polluting the lake, but I feel even worse about all the fish and turtles that had to see my penis, because I can only assume they thought it was some sort of giant, freshwater shark that's come to destroy everything they've ever known or loved or swam by.

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees it's all fun and games until somebody catches you in a tuna net.