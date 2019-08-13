Dare To Dream: Man Makes Himself A Pair Of Crocs Gloves

August 13, 2019

crocs-gloves.jpg

This is a video detailing 'entrepreneur and product designer' Matt Benedetto's quest to make himself a pair of Crocs gloves, from concept to finished product. The results are surprisingly quality looking. I mean, if you think Crocs are quality looking. Personally I've never owned a pair, but-- "But you did steal a single Croc from Shoes-4-Less." *stands up to reveal pegleg* I'm not paying for two if I only need one. "What's under the eyepatch?" A Magic 8-Ball! "Seriously?" No I'm just trying to fix my lazy eye. "How's that going?" It still just wants to sit around and play video games all day.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Charlotte, who agrees Crocs underwear are really what get the blood pumping.

The New Lion King Deepfaked With More Cartoony Looking Characters

Previous Story

Damn, Mother Nature: King Cobra Bites Python, Python Constricts King Cobra, Both Die

Next Story
  • ShartInYourJacuzzi

    I hate this person way more than I hate the normal foot croc wearer.

  • Closet Nerd

    Well, that is one way to guarantee that your fingers NEVER smell like a vagina...

  • Ivanna Pewpalott

    something tells me that guys fingers wouldnt ever smell like a vagina anyway

  • Munihausen

    Define "vagina"

  • Closet Nerd

    If you have enough money, any guy can make his fingers smeill

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: congratulations, dare to dream, different strokes for different folks, don't tell my uncle he'll fight you for those things, fashion, handwear, inventing things, mission accomplished, sure why not, things that look like other things, victory, video, wearing things, yeah you did
Previous Post
Next Post