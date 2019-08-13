Dare To Dream: Man Makes Himself A Pair Of Crocs Gloves

This is a video detailing 'entrepreneur and product designer' Matt Benedetto's quest to make himself a pair of Crocs gloves, from concept to finished product. The results are surprisingly quality looking. I mean, if you think Crocs are quality looking. Personally I've never owned a pair, but-- "But you did steal a single Croc from Shoes-4-Less." *stands up to reveal pegleg* I'm not paying for two if I only need one. "What's under the eyepatch?" A Magic 8-Ball! "Seriously?" No I'm just trying to fix my lazy eye. "How's that going?" It still just wants to sit around and play video games all day.

Thanks to Charlotte, who agrees Crocs underwear are really what get the blood pumping.