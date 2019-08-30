Dare To Dream: Female Competitive Eater Sets World Record For Most Mayonaisse Eaten In 3 Minutes With 3.5 24-Ounce Jars

This is a Guinness World Record video of competitive eater Michelle "Cardboard Shell" Lesco setting the world record for most mayonnaise consumed in 3 minutes, with a staggering 86.35 oz (2,448 grams), the equivalent of three and a half 24-ounce jars. Now I love mayo as much as the next person who keeps a jar in an ice bucket by the side of the bed, but come on, three and half jars seems a little excessive. "You sure you're not just jealous, GW?" THAT RECORD WAS MINE.

Keep going for the video, which might be hard to watch if you're mayonnaise.