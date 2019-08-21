Damn!: Video Of Man Just Inches From Getting Struck By Lightning

August 21, 2019

This is some security cam footage of South Carolina school counselor and very lucky man Romulus McNeill nearly getting struck by lightning (he estimates by a mere two inches) while heading to lunch on a rainy day. Not today, Death! After the near miss, Romulus says he "tried to get up out of there like the Roadrunner." Ha, he reminds me of myself on a dinner date that's going poorly. "You ran through a wall." Okay, so if the Roadrunner and Kool-Aid Man had a baby.

Keep going for a video news report while I call Romulus and ask in hushed tones if he's noticed any superpowers.

Thanks to MSA, who agrees Thor needs to chill out.

