Damn, Mother Nature: King Cobra Bites Python, Python Constricts King Cobra, Both Die

August 13, 2019

king-cobra-vs-reticulated-python.jpg

This is a photo from Southeast Asia of the aftermath of a venomous king cobra (the longest venomous snake) that bit a reticulated python (the longest snake period), which in turn began constricting the cobra, killing it, before succumbing to its venom. Aaaaaand they both died in a shitty trash-filled ditch, the end.

Thanks to Shaun M, for reminding me of my own inevitable death in a trash-filled ditch.

Dare To Dream: Man Makes Himself A Pair Of Crocs Gloves

Previous Story

An Officially Licensed IT Pennywise Red Balloon Lamp

Next Story
  • D3Fd0ck

    Thug life

  • Munihausen

    There is a lesson here.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Is it "nuke the world"? That's the only thing I'm getting out of this.

  • Munihausen

    Ok, so maybe there are two lessons.

  • @reallyrealDonald

    This looks like a pretty sweet location for an airbnb.

  • James Mcelroy

    sounds like my life except for the snake part.

  • Ivanna Pewpalott

    youtube comment section summed up in 1 image

  • The_Wretched

    The corpses look fresh. Quickly process them for the leather and meat.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: apparently there can be only none, cool your jets mother nature damn i mean damn, damn, herpetology, holy smokes, indiana jones is not into this, it's a snake eat snake world, killing things, mother nature, nature, snakes, venomous
Previous Post
Next Post