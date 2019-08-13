Damn, Mother Nature: King Cobra Bites Python, Python Constricts King Cobra, Both Die
This is a photo from Southeast Asia of the aftermath of a venomous king cobra (the longest venomous snake) that bit a reticulated python (the longest snake period), which in turn began constricting the cobra, killing it, before succumbing to its venom. Aaaaaand they both died in a shitty trash-filled ditch, the end.
Thanks to Shaun M, for reminding me of my own inevitable death in a trash-filled ditch.
