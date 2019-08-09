Damn: Distracted Driver Towing Trailer Runs Into Ditch, Catches Air, Nails Parked Truck

This is some security cam footage from a garage in Spicewood, Texas of a "young kid in a truck hauling a trailer who got distracted and went off the road and plowed into my friends truck." Thankfully, nobody was injured despite that one garage worker going out and laying in the driveway just moments before the crash. It's like Death had a change of heart. Which is weird because I didn't know Death even had a heart, I just assumed it was all bones and cobwebs under that cloak. "I heard he also keeps his cloak stocked with contraband to sell like nudie mags and illegal fireworks." It's how I want to go.

Keep going for the video, but the action is in the last fifteen seconds.

Thanks again to DT, who agrees there is only one thing we say to Death: not today.