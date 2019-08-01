Wild Hail Mary Pass And Catch Clenches Ultimate Frisbee Victory

August 1, 2019

This is a video of the University of California San Diego women's Ultimate Frisbee team clenching a win over Carleton with a tie-breaking Hail Mary pass and high-speed diving catch. Now that was some athleticism. But could they beat the Dallas Cowboys in the postseason? "Who's quarterbacking?" Tony Romo. "35-20, UC San Diego." He really is an insightful announcer though.

Keep going for the video, but skip to 1:15 for the Hail Mary and resulting celebration. Also I guarantee that ref that threw his hands up to signify a score will be talking about this catch for years.

Thanks again to Linby, who agrees always go for the end zone.

Awww: 14 Years Later Anakin Skywalker And The Little Padawan He Lightsabered In Revenge Of The Sith Hug It Out

Previous Story

Yikes: Researchers In Deep-Sea Submersible Get Up Close And Personal With Giant Shark

Next Story
  • Bling Nye

    ULTIMATE THROW ULTIMATE VICTORY

  • Douchy McDouche

    I did not know this sport existed. Rule 34?

  • Closet Nerd

    Ultimate Frisbee was never as fun as it seemed in the movie PCU

  • Draco Basileus

    "Can you blow me where the pampers is?"

  • Closet Nerd

    Crazy that is Jon Favreau

  • Closet Nerd

    I'm talking about Gutter, not the old lady

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: catching things, dare to dream, exercise, goaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaal!, hail mary, health and fitness, impressive, nice job, oh wow, sports, there's no i in team but there are a couple in who the hell forgot to bring orange slices?, throwing his hands up probably never felt so good to that ref, throwing things, trying hard and believing in yourself, ultimate frisbee, winning things
Previous Post
Next Post