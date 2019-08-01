Wild Hail Mary Pass And Catch Clenches Ultimate Frisbee Victory

This is a video of the University of California San Diego women's Ultimate Frisbee team clenching a win over Carleton with a tie-breaking Hail Mary pass and high-speed diving catch. Now that was some athleticism. But could they beat the Dallas Cowboys in the postseason? "Who's quarterbacking?" Tony Romo. "35-20, UC San Diego." He really is an insightful announcer though.

Keep going for the video, but skip to 1:15 for the Hail Mary and resulting celebration. Also I guarantee that ref that threw his hands up to signify a score will be talking about this catch for years.

Thanks again to Linby, who agrees always go for the end zone.