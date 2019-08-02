'Coalnado': Video Of A Coal Filled Dust Devil In West Virginia

August 2, 2019

coal-dust-devil.jpg

This is a video of a dust devil full of coal particulate captured at a coal mine in Elkhorn, West Virginia. "Weren't you born in West Virginia, GW?" I was -- fond memories. I'm actually planning a trip back to visit this fall. "You gonna return with all your teeth?" Not a chance, but I will be wearing a coonskin cap and riding a mountain lion.

Keep going for the video while I blast 'Take Me Home, Country Roads' and run to the grocery store for the ingredients to bake pepperoni rolls tonight.

Thanks to DT, who agrees mountaineers are always free.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Not as coal as a fire tornado, but pretty coal nonetheless.

  • Bling Nye

    Upon report of the non-white tornado, the local police arrived, leaped out of their patrol vehicles, shouted "STOP RESISTING! STOP RESISTING! IT'S GOT A GUN! GUN! GUN!" and opened fire at the coalnado, hitting several bystanders, killing four including a disabled man and his caretaker mother.

    The coalnado later dispersed as the police attempted to take it into custody.

    The police held an investigation into themselves, placed the officers on paid leave for three weeks and later declared the use of force appropriate.

    The police chief was quoted as saying "It's unfortunate, but these things happen. Officer safety is our number one priority."

  • Jason Christopher

    Black Lung for everyone!!

  • Bling Nye
  • Deksam

    Just nature's way of Rolling Coal.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Someone throw a road flare. That'll make it way more interesting.

  • Bling Nye

    Literally.

