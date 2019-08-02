'Coalnado': Video Of A Coal Filled Dust Devil In West Virginia

This is a video of a dust devil full of coal particulate captured at a coal mine in Elkhorn, West Virginia. "Weren't you born in West Virginia, GW?" I was -- fond memories. I'm actually planning a trip back to visit this fall. "You gonna return with all your teeth?" Not a chance, but I will be wearing a coonskin cap and riding a mountain lion.

Keep going for the video while I blast 'Take Me Home, Country Roads' and run to the grocery store for the ingredients to bake pepperoni rolls tonight.

Randy Walters shot this awesome video of a whirlwind/Dust Devil at a coal mine in Elkhorn (McDowell County), WV. Though not a tornado and much weaker than one, it has earned the nickname "coalnado" around the mine! Crazy. @NWSBlacksburg @NWSCharlestonWV @VanFOX8Weather pic.twitter.com/JE6qTxyAjo — Katherine Thompson (@WVVAKAThompson) July 30, 2019

Thanks to DT, who agrees mountaineers are always free.