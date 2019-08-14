Car Crashes Into Giant Soccer Ball Statue In Russia

August 14, 2019

GOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAL!!

This is some Big Brother footage from Volgograd, Russia of a car nailing a giant soccer ball statue erected to celebrate some of the 2018 World Cup games taking place in a nearby stadium. Police say the 34-year old driver was allegedly traveling too fast and lost control of his vehicle before crashing into the statue, but you and I both know this man was 100% trying to Rocket League the shit out of that ball.

Keep going for the full video, complete with aftermath.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees you don't know until you try.

