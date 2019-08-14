Bumblebee, No!: Transformer Falls After Giving Girl High-Five, Spontaneously Disassembles

August 14, 2019

This is a short video from the mall (wish I was there) where a girl gives Bumblebee a high-five, then he rolls an ankle (axle?) and eats it, breaking several pieces of himself off in the process. Thankfully, this appears to have not been a Humpty Dumpty situation and at the end of the video he's almost all back together again. That's a relief. Still, when reached for comment about the incident, all I could hear was Megatron laughing, then transforming into gun form and having Starscream discharge him into space.

Keep going for the full video while I try to sell the secret of devastating high-five attacks to the Decepticons.

Thanks to Cam, who agrees Optimus Prime can't be thrilled about that performance.

