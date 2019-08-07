Blade Scenes Get The Extremely Low Budget Sweded Treatment

August 7, 2019

This is a fair selection of scenes from the Wesley Snipes vampire classic Blade recreated using what I can only assume was a negative budget. I know it was 100% intentional, but I've seen people take selfies at the zoo with higher production value. "Is it true if you take a zoo selfie with two different species pooping in the background you get seven years good luck?" Oh that's a fact, it took a while but my buddy Dave is living on cloud nine right now.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Joseph A, who informed me he likes how the movie was so Sweded watching it doesn't even make sense anymore.

Doorbell Cam Captures Guy Eating It After Walking Into Spider Web While Wife Comments From Front Door

Previous Story

It Happens: Man At Beach Searches For iPod Stuck To His Back

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: doing it on the cheap, everybody needs a hobby, high production value, low budget, low production value, movies, no production value, on a budget, shoestrings, so that's what that looks like, sure why not, sweded, vampires, video
Previous Post
Next Post