Nice Choice: Bear Investigates Car's Trunk, Takes Box Of LEGO Blocks Instead Of Food

Kid: Where LEGOs?

Mom: The bear took them.

This is a video from a family who lives in a heavily wooded area starring a bear who gets into their car's trunk and steals a box of LEGO (possibly DUPLO) bricks instead of the food that was also there. I mean of course it did, and do you know why? "Because it doesn't need food, what it needs is something to repair Baby Bear's chair that Goldilocks broke." DING DING DING! We're both idiots.

Keep going for the video while I speculate if a bear poops LEGO bricks in the woods and nobody's there to hear it, did it still roar its face off?

Thanks again to Adrien, who agrees if a bear wants your LEGO blocks, just let it have them. It'll find out the same, painful way I did they aren't for eating.