Nice Choice: Bear Investigates Car's Trunk, Takes Box Of LEGO Blocks Instead Of Food

August 22, 2019

Kid: Where LEGOs?
Mom: The bear took them.

This is a video from a family who lives in a heavily wooded area starring a bear who gets into their car's trunk and steals a box of LEGO (possibly DUPLO) bricks instead of the food that was also there. I mean of course it did, and do you know why? "Because it doesn't need food, what it needs is something to repair Baby Bear's chair that Goldilocks broke." DING DING DING! We're both idiots.

Keep going for the video while I speculate if a bear poops LEGO bricks in the woods and nobody's there to hear it, did it still roar its face off?

Thanks again to Adrien, who agrees if a bear wants your LEGO blocks, just let it have them. It'll find out the same, painful way I did they aren't for eating.

  • Douchy McDouche

    This answers the long asked question: Does a bear shit Lego in the woods?

  • Shades

    "Bear Takes Box Of LEGO Blocks Instead Of Food" - How presumptuous! Evolution is an ongoing process, changing and causing change in all animals in the natural world. Did anyone follow the bear back into the woods? If there were headlines way back when, one could be - "Caveman Carves Circle Out Of Wood Instead Of Burning It"

  • Andyman7714

    Yogi screwed up smarter than the average bear.

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    Next week: Bear found dead with plastic LEGO blocks in stomach. Plastic litter shows human encroachment into habitats for wild animals. 20 new "Save the Bears" tax-shelter charities will form in response.

  • sizzlepants

    #priorities

  • Closet Nerd

    I bet he can bearly put those LEGOS together....

  • Closet Nerd

    Did it Roar its Face Off like in Face Off?

