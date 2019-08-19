Awww: Spaghetti The Cat Stops, Drops And Rolls Whenever His Name Is Called

These are a couple compilation Instagram videos of very handsome boy Spaghetti, who's apparently conditioned himself to stop, drop and barrel roll whenever his name is called. How cute is that?! For reference, whenever I call one of my cats they just go poop somewhere secret that I can smell but can't locate for days.

Keep going for the videos.

Thanks to Cyndi M, who agrees having a cat who does absolutely anything when you call its name is impressive.