Awww: Little Boy's Uncle Helps Him Play Spider-Man
These are two short videos of a young boy's uncle helping him realize his dream of becoming a web-swinging Spider-Man. That looks like fun, doesn't it? "I'm not picking you up, GW." You asked me if I come here often!
Keep going for the sweet, albeit extremely poorly shot videos.
Thanks to Jeffrey S, who agrees everybody deserves a chance to be Spider-Man, if only for a couple minutes.
