Awww: Little Boy's Uncle Helps Him Play Spider-Man

August 7, 2019

These are two short videos of a young boy's uncle helping him realize his dream of becoming a web-swinging Spider-Man. That looks like fun, doesn't it? "I'm not picking you up, GW." You asked me if I come here often!

Keep going for the sweet, albeit extremely poorly shot videos.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who agrees everybody deserves a chance to be Spider-Man, if only for a couple minutes.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Man, I wish my kids had an uncle who wasn't an alcoholic piece of dog shit.

  • tyr2180

    crown moulding with recessed lights. That's what I got from this video.

  • ChungLingSoo

    Now he wants to be Batman so uncle will have to help him beat up criminals.

