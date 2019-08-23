Awww: Dog Can Only Walk Through Doorways Backwards

August 23, 2019

This a compilation video of Max the black Labrador retriever demonstrating his unique method of entering doorways: backwards. Hey, we all have our own superstitions. Take mine for example, I don't believe in entering doorways period and haven't left my apartment in-- what year is it anyway? "2019." My goodness -- I haven't left my apartment in over 800 years. "You're not an undead warlock." SMELL ME.

Keep going for the sweet video.

Thanks to Caroline, who agrees good boys and girls are the best boys and girls.

  • Tigerh8r

    What happened to that poor dog!? He needs some therapy.

  • The Continental

    Notice the crate? The poor thing probably backs into his crate when told....and for fear of being unable to turn around once he's inside. "Crate training gone wrong"

  • GeneralDisorder

    Jeez. Yeah, that crate is way too small.

