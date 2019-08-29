Awww: Blind Kitten Gets A New Pair Of Googly Eyes

This is a short video of 5-month old kitten Vink, who doesn't have any eyes, testing out the new set of googly peepers his loving and light-hearted caretaker got for him. Some more info while I slap some googly eyes on my ass and twerk on top of a cubicle wall until I'm fired, promoted, or fall and seriously injure myself, whichever comes first:

"Vink is a 5-month-old kitten who is blind. He was found on the streets of Greece and thanks to 'Athene Stray Kittens, he found his forever home with me. Vink is a very energetic, happy kitten who loves life! He also loves his crazy cat mum. Who, sometimes, makes a bit fun of him, but Vink is okay with that. Vink has no eyes, and wasn't harmed in this video! As you can tell of his body language."

I miss having kittens around. Don't get me wrong, I wouldn't trade my adult cats for anything but a magic lamp (and would still use my first wish to get them back anyways), but there's just something about that frisky, "I'll poop anywhere" attitude that I miss, you know? I mean I can barely remember the last time I had to clean poop off the wall above the sofa.

Keep going for the short and sweet video.

Thanks to Stephanie B, who agrees if you can't have regular eyes, googlers are a close second.