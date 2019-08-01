Awww: 14 Years Later Anakin Skywalker And The Little Padawan He Lightsabered In Revenge Of The Sith Hug It Out

August 1, 2019

revenge-of-the-sith-reunion.jpg

This is a video from the recent London Film And Comic Con of Anakin Skywalker actor Hayden Christensen (who appears to have grown younger in 14 years?) hugging it out with fellow actor Ross Beadman, who played the little padawan who Anakin slaughters along with the rest of the youngsters in the Jedi Temple in Return Of The Sith. "It's Revenge Of The Sith." Whatever, my point is-- great, you made me forget my point. It was gonna be funny though and you ruined it, ding-a-ling.

Keep going for the video (skip to 0:30 for the reunion), as well as the scene from Revenge Of The Sith for reference.

Thanks to Ehrin, who agrees it takes time to heal.

A Short, Feel-Good Blooper Reel From Mister Rogers' Neighborhood

Previous Story

Wild Hail Mary Pass And Catch Clenches Ultimate Frisbee Victory

Next Story
  • James Mcelroy

    so...so what?

  • FearlessFarris

    I enjoy Star Wars. So much so that I camped out to be at the front of the line when Phantom Menace came out. But I was so terribly disappointed by the quality of the prequels that I never even watched Revenge of the Sith.

    That 12 second clip was all I needed to reinforce my decision from all those years ago.

  • Closet Nerd

    That is so stupid! I hated episode 8, but i'll still sure as hell go see episode 9.

  • FearlessFarris

    I saw Episode 7 and Episode 8 and each one was more disappointing than the one before it. No Episode 9 for me, thanks. I also skipped Solo, but I did really enjoy Rouge One.

  • Bling Nye

    Did the same for Phantom Menace, was also terribly disappointed. Still saw Revenge of the Sith though, and unsurprisingly was disappointed then too.

    People pan Solo but I actually enjoyed it. Frankly everything Disney's put out for Star Wars movies have been leagues better than what Lucas did after the original trilogy.

    Also helps he set my expectations so fucking low after those lamentably godawful Prequels.

  • Closet Nerd

    The only person to ever call Anakin "Master" and he slaughtered him

  • Ollie Williams

    Yeah, most people called him "daddy".

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: awwww, celebrities, characters, growing up, hugging it out, lightsaber, making up, movies, moving on, reunion, star wars, video, well that's nice, what the hell -- that's not canon i'm mad about it internet raaaaaaaage
Previous Post
Next Post