Awww: 14 Years Later Anakin Skywalker And The Little Padawan He Lightsabered In Revenge Of The Sith Hug It Out

This is a video from the recent London Film And Comic Con of Anakin Skywalker actor Hayden Christensen (who appears to have grown younger in 14 years?) hugging it out with fellow actor Ross Beadman, who played the little padawan who Anakin slaughters along with the rest of the youngsters in the Jedi Temple in Return Of The Sith. "It's Revenge Of The Sith." Whatever, my point is-- great, you made me forget my point. It was gonna be funny though and you ruined it, ding-a-ling.

Keep going for the video (skip to 0:30 for the reunion), as well as the scene from Revenge Of The Sith for reference.

Thanks to Ehrin, who agrees it takes time to heal.