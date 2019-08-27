Another Day, Another Person Barely Missing Their Head At An Axe-Throwing Bar

August 27, 2019

This is yet another short video of a man who would clearly never survive on his own in the wilderness throwing an axe at one of those axe-throwing bars that are all the rage for people who don't have a friend with a backyard, a stump, and an axe, almost splitting his head in two when his axe ricochets off the bottom of the target and comes back at him. Man, when are people going to learn: YOU DON'T HAVE TO BE THROWING AXES TO DRINK BEER. Just drink the beer. Look at me -- I'm drinking one now, and there isn't an axe in sight. "What about the ninja sword?" Ninja swords aren't axes, newb.

Thanks to Clint, who's got a name that makes me feel like he can probably throw an axe, and has.

  • It's almost like axes are for chopping wood (and Orcs, of course) rather than being hurled by morons.

  • Bling Nye

    AXE body spray, you're doing it wrong.

    Always, alwaaaayyys doing it wrong.

  • L3g3ndQ

    i wana know how these places get the ok from the city?? it seams like a huge liability and a mass axe murder waiting to happen. all its gunna take is some drunken frat dude gettin pissed kuz some other frat dude looked at a girl that the first drunken frat dude fancied and next thing you know its a blood bath with body parts all over the place.

  • Bling Nye

    Ohhhh boy, just wait til you find out about shooting ranges.

  • ShartInYourJacuzzi

    Tired of these already. No more axe videos unless it lodges in someone's skull please and thank you.

  • Deksam

    Seems like this is an axe it dent waiting not to happen.

  • Closet Nerd

    FUCK THAT SHIT

