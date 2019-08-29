Amazon Driver Backs Into Family's Basketball Hoop, Shattering It

August 29, 2019

nothing-but-net-from-now-on.jpg

Note: Watch your volume at the beginning, package drop.

This is a video of an Amazon delivery driver backing into and shattering a family's basketball hoop, then driving into the grass and eventually leaving, but not before "carelessly" tossing the package on the front porch (personally I don't think any of my packages have ever been delivered even half as gently). Man, all that wide-open space to turn around and she just had to hit the basketball hoop. That's a clear case of Stephy's Law if I've ever seen it. "You mean Murphy's Law -- anything that can go wrong will go wrong?" No, Stephy -- an old ex of mine. I taught her how to drive stick years ago in an empty Toys 'Я' Us parking lot. "How'd that end?" In the LEGO aisle.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to David E, who agrees not having a backboard just adds an extra level of difficulty to the game.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Looks like they've been Shaq Attacked!

  • The_Lady_in_the_Van

    They look like they can afford the breakage. It's all good.

  • uunnzz

    Yeah... half the time I get packages that smell like weed so I am not surprised.

  • Bling Nye

    "I ordered an Xbox controller... what the frick?"

    "This is a bong."

  • Ivanna Pewpalott

    this woman just dgaf

  • Closet Nerd

    "Bitch, get off of my lawn!"

  • Eric Ord

    Me on the Geekologie message boards

  • Bling Nye

    ...where you're the basketball standard and no one notices you're there or cares what happens to you?

  • Eric Ord

    No! Like I show up, change things, and then you can never have quite what you want again because of my actions.

  • Ollie Williams

    I hope the person filming sent this to Amazon so that lady gets fired.

