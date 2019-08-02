Actress And Cosplayer Shows Lightsaber Attachment For Bionic Arm

August 2, 2019

lightsaber-bionic-arm-1.jpg

These are a couple shots of actress and cosplayer Angel Giuffria showing off the lightsaber attachment made for her bionic arm with help from Saberforge and Touch Bionics by Ossur. Pretty cool, right? "GW, please don't cut off your own arm." *palming steak knife* God, I wasn't going to, MOM.

Keep going for one more shot.

lightsaber-bionic-arm-2.jpg

Thanks to Ashley CS, who agrees weaponized cyborgs are the future.

  • Qthedude16

    Should have gone with Arden Lyn

  • Gingerbread

    cool, but what's the practical use for this? a gun-arm is nice, but a sword-arm is kinda useless

  • ShartInYourJacuzzi

    It's useful to look cool

  • Douchy McDouche

    You haven't seen her dildo arm yet!

