Actress And Cosplayer Shows Lightsaber Attachment For Bionic Arm

These are a couple shots of actress and cosplayer Angel Giuffria showing off the lightsaber attachment made for her bionic arm with help from Saberforge and Touch Bionics by Ossur. Pretty cool, right? "GW, please don't cut off your own arm." *palming steak knife* God, I wasn't going to, MOM.

Keep going for one more shot.

Thanks to Ashley CS, who agrees weaponized cyborgs are the future.