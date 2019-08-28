A Visual Effects Breakdown Of The Final Battle In Avengers: Endgame

August 28, 2019

This is a video of Marvel Studios Visual Effects Supervisor Dan DeLeeuw discussing all the visual effects that made the final battle in Avengers: Endgame come to life, just like my Elf on the Shelf after I fall asleep. Now I just finished watching the whole thing, and I honestly thought the wildest part was that there was even a battle at all. "You thought things were going to end peacefully?" No, my mom said it was a rom-com I wouldn't want to watch! "You got hosed, GW." Also is it true Santa really only comes on odd numbered years?

Thanks to hairless, who agrees Drax is really letting that green bag have it.

