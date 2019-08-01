A Short, Feel-Good Blooper Reel From Mister Rogers' Neighborhood

August 1, 2019

This is a short blooper reel from Mister Rogers' Neighborhood featuring a handful of clips where things didn't go according to plan. It starts with someone playing a shoe-switching prank on Mister Rogers, peaks at him struggling to erect a tent, and ends with Neighborhood of Make-Believe puppet resident Lady Elaine Fairchilde struggling to play her accordion. I'll be honest -- I'd forgotten how much those puppets scared me as a child. And now all that hard work and time and beer I spent forgetting went right down the drain. I'm calling my therapist. "You mean you're ordering Postmates ice cream delivery." Whatever, it's way cheaper and we can meet on my sofa.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Cyndi M, who agrees Mister Rogers really was a national treasure.

  • Closet Nerd

    I think the Land of Makebelive would've been one of the coolest sets to visit as a kid.... that or Legends of the Hidden Temple, or Finder's Keepers, or Double Dare

  • digidude

    THAT's not Tom Hanks! And it makes me realize how much chubbier he is than Mr. Rogers. :-(

  • DeEvolvingSarah

    I heard that Mr. Rogers purposefully tried to keep his body weight at 143 lbs because its the amount of letters needed to spell "I love you".
    I don't know if this story is true, but it sounds like something a lovely man like him would do!

