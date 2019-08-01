A Short, Feel-Good Blooper Reel From Mister Rogers' Neighborhood

This is a short blooper reel from Mister Rogers' Neighborhood featuring a handful of clips where things didn't go according to plan. It starts with someone playing a shoe-switching prank on Mister Rogers, peaks at him struggling to erect a tent, and ends with Neighborhood of Make-Believe puppet resident Lady Elaine Fairchilde struggling to play her accordion. I'll be honest -- I'd forgotten how much those puppets scared me as a child. And now all that hard work and time and beer I spent forgetting went right down the drain. I'm calling my therapist. "You mean you're ordering Postmates ice cream delivery." Whatever, it's way cheaper and we can meet on my sofa.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Cyndi M, who agrees Mister Rogers really was a national treasure.