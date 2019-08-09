A Scooter's POV Of Weaving Through Traffic In Hanoi, Vietnam

This is a video from aboard a Honda scooter as its driver bobs and weaves their way through traffic in Hanoi, Vietnam. The title of the video is 'it's less scary than it looks', which I'm not sure I can agree with because it certainly looks like I'm watching the action on a computer screen from the safety of my desk where there's little to no risk of getting hit by a truck, so I don't know what the hell your'e talking about. What am I missing?

Keep going for a full minute of near death experiences.

Thanks to hairless, who I'm starting to suspect might be a cat who hangs around on the internet all night. Purr if I'm right.