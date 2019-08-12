A Large Inflatable 6-Person Float That Looks Like A Speedboat

Seen here being modeled by a bunch of kids with no parents or alcoholic beverages (or any beverages for that matter) in sight, this is the Bay Breeze Boat Island float manufactured by Sun Pleasure. The float looks like a speedboat, can hold up to six people, and has a built-in cooler and six cup holders. Buy yourself a little trolling motor and you're ready to cruise for adventure! Oooooor pop your boat and get eaten by lake sharks. The pleasure cruisers were going for $320 on Amazon but it appears they're currently sold out, but I saw someone else selling them on eBay for $210 with free shipping. Look around if you're interested. If you're not interested? Well you probably wouldn't know a good time if it winked and asked you to rub suntan lotion on its back. "You're talking about yourself." I'm a walking party but I burn easily.

