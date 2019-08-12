A Large Inflatable 6-Person Float That Looks Like A Speedboat

August 12, 2019

inflatable-boat-raft.jpg

Seen here being modeled by a bunch of kids with no parents or alcoholic beverages (or any beverages for that matter) in sight, this is the Bay Breeze Boat Island float manufactured by Sun Pleasure. The float looks like a speedboat, can hold up to six people, and has a built-in cooler and six cup holders. Buy yourself a little trolling motor and you're ready to cruise for adventure! Oooooor pop your boat and get eaten by lake sharks. The pleasure cruisers were going for $320 on Amazon but it appears they're currently sold out, but I saw someone else selling them on eBay for $210 with free shipping. Look around if you're interested. If you're not interested? Well you probably wouldn't know a good time if it winked and asked you to rub suntan lotion on its back. "You're talking about yourself." I'm a walking party but I burn easily.

Keep going for a handful more shots.

inflatable-boat-raft-2.jpg

inflatable-boat-raft-3.jpg

inflatable-boat-raft-4.jpg

inflatable-boat-raft-5.jpg

inflatable-boat-raft-6.jpg

inflatable-boat-raft-7.jpg

Thanks to MSA, who promised to take me on a pleasure cruise for my birthday, which of course I accepted. So should I put my blindfold on now or later?

Smooth Criminal: Truck Driver Tries To Sneak Through Toll, Blows Three Tires

Previous Story

1,000 Musicians Gather To Perform Rage Against The Machine's Classic 'Killing In The Name'

Next Story
  • Douchy McDouche

    Finally you can tell someone "I own a boat".

  • digidude

    I call that a boat. I mean, it's an inflatable boat, but you sit inside it, and if you paddle it, you'll go somewhere in the water. It's shaped like a boat, right? It would be different if it was only big enough for babies. But it's not. It's boat-sized. I mean, at what point does it stop being a float that looks like a boat, and start really being a boat? I say, at that size.

  • Ivanna Pewpalott

    for people who dont want to have fun but want to pretend they are having fun

  • Frédéric Purenne

    Those things are always scalding hot and the plastic edges cut through skin like no other swimming apparatus.

  • Munihausen

    I'M ON A FLOAT!

  • Closet Nerd

    As soon as you finish blowing it up, the kids are no longer interested and they want to build a sand castle

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: boat, boating, fun in the sun, having a great time, heck yeah i love sitting around pretending to drink beer, i'm on a boat, inflatable, lake, man your boat is seriously underpowered, sure why not, they could have had that whole thing and rose would have still let jack freeze, water, whee!
Previous Post
Next Post