A Beautiful Timelapse Of The Earth Rotating Relative To The Center Of The Milky Way

This is an ultra-high-definition timelapse video made by photographer Aryeh Nirenberg using a camera atop an equatorial tracking mount, "which fixed the lens focus on the subject [in this case the center of the Milky Way galaxy] despite any outward movement, such as the Earth's rotation." Beautiful, isn't it? And it's crazy to think in less than six years there won't be any humans left on earth to see this view. "Because we'll all be living in space?!" That's cute -- you're cute.

Keep going for the video.

