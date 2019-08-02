A Beautiful Four Mile Round Trip Drone Flight Up And Down A Mountain

August 2, 2019

This is a 7-kilometer (~4.35-mile) round trip view from a drone traveling up and down a mountain. Per drone pilot and Youtuber mactac while I ask my girlfriend if she wants to go for a hike this weekend, then back out last minute because I've realized I hate bug bites and any sort of physical activity:

This is a one pack long range mountain surfing flight. I got up at 5AM to...drive 4+ hours out into the wilderness to fly this stunning mountain and waterfalls. 1500+m elevation, and flying from a mountain next to it 2.6 km away from the peak (not including elevation!) made this a pretty challenging flight. Video dropping out and the sheer exhilaration of the flight had my hands shaking and my heart pounding by the time I landed. But it was OH so worth it - Long Range FPV is so incredibly fun!

As a bonus, mactac also included a video of the real-time view from his goggles while he flew the drone, which was pretty exciting. You know, I actually asked for a drone for my birthday this year, but knowing my friends and family-- "There won't even be a party or any presents." It's like I don't exist outside of my own mind.

Keep going for the videos.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who agrees it would have been even cooler if the drone was tailing a lunatic in a wingsuit.

  Bling Nye

    Somebody needs to pair those videos for a side-by-side. I tried playing them in sync and realized pretty fast that the drone footage is at 2x speed (I guess that should've been obvious from the fact it's half as long as the other video...), which does make it look a lot more dramatic than it is; but it's still a really cool perspective.

  Alf in pog form

    For the first few minutes I was mesmerized by the footage, but after that it just seemed to drone on and on.

  SmokeThatSkinWagon
