A Beautiful Four Mile Round Trip Drone Flight Up And Down A Mountain

This is a 7-kilometer (~4.35-mile) round trip view from a drone traveling up and down a mountain. Per drone pilot and Youtuber mactac while I ask my girlfriend if she wants to go for a hike this weekend, then back out last minute because I've realized I hate bug bites and any sort of physical activity:

This is a one pack long range mountain surfing flight. I got up at 5AM to...drive 4+ hours out into the wilderness to fly this stunning mountain and waterfalls. 1500+m elevation, and flying from a mountain next to it 2.6 km away from the peak (not including elevation!) made this a pretty challenging flight. Video dropping out and the sheer exhilaration of the flight had my hands shaking and my heart pounding by the time I landed. But it was OH so worth it - Long Range FPV is so incredibly fun!

As a bonus, mactac also included a video of the real-time view from his goggles while he flew the drone, which was pretty exciting. You know, I actually asked for a drone for my birthday this year, but knowing my friends and family-- "There won't even be a party or any presents." It's like I don't exist outside of my own mind.

